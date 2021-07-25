Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,746 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of First Bank worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRBA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Bank by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

FRBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.62. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $251.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. First Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

