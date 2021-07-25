Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 445,874 Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671,558 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 445,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

