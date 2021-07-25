Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 620.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Sigilon Therapeutics worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,921,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,004,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGTX shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of SGTX opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.56. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $54.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

