Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 10,912 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.37. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.72) EPS. Analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.