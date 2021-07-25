Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 15,902 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of FVCBankcorp worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $259.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. Research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

