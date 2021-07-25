Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 19,423 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,423 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 17.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grifols by 59.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grifols in the first quarter worth $421,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.4385 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

