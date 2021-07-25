Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 26,063 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Retractable Technologies worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 26,215.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $386.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 88.98%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holder; allergy tray; IV safety catheter; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection set; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

