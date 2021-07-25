Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 28,836 Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 73,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.