Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 37,629 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Earthstone Energy worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ESTE stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $773.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.93. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. On average, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.