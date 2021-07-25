Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 40,636 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of Mayville Engineering worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 1,100.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 133,013 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 187,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 53,944 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 42,254 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 274.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. 36.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.03.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.