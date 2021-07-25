Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 63,688 Shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Sunworks worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sunworks by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sunworks in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunworks by 6,038.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 443,374 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunworks in the first quarter worth about $3,414,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sunworks in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SUNW shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sunworks from $10.75 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ SUNW opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36. Sunworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 44.15% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Research analysts predict that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunworks Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

