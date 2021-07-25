Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 75,473 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,473 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Solid Biosciences worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 56,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $2.78 on Friday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $306.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLDB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

