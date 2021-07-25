Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 148,597 PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 148,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of PLBY Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $862,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $5,379,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453 in the last ninety days.

PLBY opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. On average, analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

