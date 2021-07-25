Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,127 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PubMatic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $6,432,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.52. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PUBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

