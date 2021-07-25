Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Concrete Pumping worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 508.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

