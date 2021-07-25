Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

MPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

