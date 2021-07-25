Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 51.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 105.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 304,363 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 39.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $135.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $4.31 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

