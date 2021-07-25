Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 792,095 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,950,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 214,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

LCTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of LCTX opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.29 million, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.90. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 802.47%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

