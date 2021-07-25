Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 638,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

SEEL stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $183.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.99. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

