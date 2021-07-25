Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,733 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Viemed Healthcare worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.49. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

