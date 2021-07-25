Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,765 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,310,000 after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,821,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,586,000 after acquiring an additional 308,804 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.36.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 16.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

