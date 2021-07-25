Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Arcimoto worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160,916 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 35.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 63,669 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter worth $551,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUV shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of FUV opened at $16.13 on Friday. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.65 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.12.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.