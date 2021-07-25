Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,516 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Acutus Medical worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,071,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

