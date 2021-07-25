Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 77,262 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 36,805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVEO. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. On average, analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

