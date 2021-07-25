Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 249.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,213 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Aytu Biopharma worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,973,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 417.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 634.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 47,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $4.10 on Friday. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.05). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 74.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

