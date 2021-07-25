Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,902 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of NextDecade worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NEXT opened at $3.37 on Friday. NextDecade Co. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

