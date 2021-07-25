Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of Fluent worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fluent by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Fluent by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluent alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLNT. TheStreet cut shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $204.13 million, a PE ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 2.78. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $70.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.25 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. On average, analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluent Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.