Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of MeiraGTx worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 212,078 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 362.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $62,461.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $57,108.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,552 shares of company stock worth $490,425 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.65 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $648.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

