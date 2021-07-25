Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $2.82 Million in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 476,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of AMMO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMMO by 341.5% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 331,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 256,107 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth approximately $984,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 12.04. AMMO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $822.92 million, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of -0.66.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). AMMO had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. Analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

POWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

AMMO Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

