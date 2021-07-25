Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $2.82 Million in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 220,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Clene as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Clene during the first quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Clene during the first quarter worth $693,000. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLNN shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Clene stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Clene Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $467.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.97.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,944.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

