Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 102,205 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Gold Resource worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gold Resource by 468.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 345,300 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gold Resource by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 132,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gold Resource by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $154.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.88. Gold Resource Co. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.04.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GORO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.