Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 109,454 Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,454 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Mustang Bio worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 640,241 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 488.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 712,834 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 13.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 25.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 239,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

MBIO stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

