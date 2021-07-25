Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 115,733 Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALSK stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.52 million, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

