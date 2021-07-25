Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 220,430 Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 153.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,770,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $833,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $731,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $195.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.74. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

