Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,234 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,277 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of InMode worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 11.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $113.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.