Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,361 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Atlanticus worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 3,796.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

ATLC stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $159,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $38,747.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,125.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,797 shares of company stock worth $930,189. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

