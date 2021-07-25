Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 538,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 430,297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 46,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 122,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $112.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 974.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

