Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of Lannett worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 327,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 265,477 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lannett alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LCI shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Farber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,678,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72. Lannett Company, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.