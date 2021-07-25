Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Forte Biosciences worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBRX shares. B. Riley started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.28. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

