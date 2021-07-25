Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Territorial Bancorp worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

TBNK opened at $25.37 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $241.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.