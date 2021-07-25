Ghost Price Hits $0.49 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Ghost has a total market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $205,981.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00049048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.11 or 0.00824220 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,932,712 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.