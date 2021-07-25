Gifto Market Cap Tops $22.99 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Gifto coin can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $22.99 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00047755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.91 or 0.00808819 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

GTO is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

