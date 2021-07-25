Gillson Capital LP Acquires New Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 233,752 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,000. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.18% of First Hawaiian as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $778,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 172,680 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $2,713,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of FHB stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 632,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,889. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

