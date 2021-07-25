Gillson Capital LP Acquires Shares of 105,480 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,000. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Commerce Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.83. 249,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,240. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.01.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

