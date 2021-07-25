Gillson Capital LP Acquires Shares of 124,854 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,207,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 347,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $147.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.65.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

