Gillson Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,377 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.24% of New York Community Bancorp worth $14,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,542,000 after acquiring an additional 348,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,061,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,498,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,769,000 after acquiring an additional 184,448 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,076,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,441,000 after acquiring an additional 181,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

NYCB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 4,139,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,778,435. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.