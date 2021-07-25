Gillson Capital LP Buys Shares of 107,391 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,391 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,000. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.21% of Texas Capital Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.61. 355,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,170. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

