Gillson Capital LP Buys Shares of 187,808 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 187,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $13,997,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 70,754 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,366,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $111.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,986,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.71. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $113.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

