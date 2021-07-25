Gillson Capital LP Decreases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Gillson Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.90. The stock had a trading volume of 796,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,745. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.10. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

