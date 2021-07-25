Gillson Capital LP Has $10.03 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 110.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,372,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 341,876 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,257. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

